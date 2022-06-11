Barclays PLC Raises Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Jack in the Box worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.76.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

