Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $48.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,109,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at $752,833,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.93. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

