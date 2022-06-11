Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162,764 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,428,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $21,086,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,319,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 44,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $144.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.16. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $79.01 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

