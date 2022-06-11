Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Cadence Bank worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

CADE opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Cadence Bank (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.