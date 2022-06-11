Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,008 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.88% of Celsius worth $105,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Celsius by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 11,668.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CELH opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.22 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

