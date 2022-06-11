Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stock Position Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,640 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.68% of Century Communities worth $101,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,102,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Century Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after buying an additional 184,069 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush decreased their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $50.12 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

