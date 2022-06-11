Citigroup Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $187.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $205.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Five Below stock opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 52-week low of $110.83 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Five Below’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

