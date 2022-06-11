Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.42

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 9043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $627.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $25,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 629.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,700 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $14,372,000. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $10,758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

