CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,207 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.49% of CNO Financial Group worth $102,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $632,537.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.