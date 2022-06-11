Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 890,921 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 175,876 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.35% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 532,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.67. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

