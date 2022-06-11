Credit Suisse AG Acquires 17,530 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of eXp World worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of EXPI opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $266,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $2,439,494.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,037,130.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

