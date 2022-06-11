Credit Suisse AG Acquires 4,067 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Hancock Whitney worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 85.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164,707 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.41. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

