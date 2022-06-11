Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Webster Financial worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Webster Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.