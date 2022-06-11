Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Huntsman worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntsman by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,356,000 after purchasing an additional 618,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $9,414,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUN opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

