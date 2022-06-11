Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,079,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,060,000 after purchasing an additional 959,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Clarivate by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,089,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,219,000 after buying an additional 4,312,022 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $2,352,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Clarivate by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 186,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $13.97 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360 in the last three months. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

