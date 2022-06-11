Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Popular worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 2,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 202,128 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Popular by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 132,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.85. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In other Popular news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

