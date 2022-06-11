Credit Suisse AG Buys 172,371 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 430.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,371 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.29% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.05 and a beta of 0.86.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

