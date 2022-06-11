Credit Suisse AG Buys 17,288 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,244,000. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,484,000 after buying an additional 231,978 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.79 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

