Credit Suisse AG Buys 68,199 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357,754 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Southwestern Energy worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 669,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 189,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 734,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 234,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.66.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

