Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,022 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Janus Henderson Group worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,336 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,357,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,806,000 after acquiring an additional 139,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,618,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 56,063 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JHG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 717,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,626,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

