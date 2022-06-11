Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Exelixis worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Exelixis by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.14 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,649. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Exelixis Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.