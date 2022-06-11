Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $261.83 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.36 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.95.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

