Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,865 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

SKX opened at $39.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.33. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

