Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 465,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,623 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Valley National Bancorp worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

