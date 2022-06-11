Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of CMC Materials worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $176.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.44 and a 200 day moving average of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

