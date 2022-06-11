Credit Suisse AG Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,832 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,470,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $1,202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,531,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $121.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.43. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

