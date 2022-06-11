Credit Suisse AG Has $6.40 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,161 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

