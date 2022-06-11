Credit Suisse AG Has $6.40 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

WH opened at $73.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

