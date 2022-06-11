Credit Suisse AG Has $6.55 Million Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Concentrix worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $151.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day moving average of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.33. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $136.74 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 616 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.44 per share, for a total transaction of $100,063.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $1,538,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and have sold 30,000 shares worth $4,704,400. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.