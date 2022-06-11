Credit Suisse AG Has $6.62 Million Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,653 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of MGIC Investment worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 556,612 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Permit Capital LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MTG opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.
MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.
About MGIC Investment (Get Rating)
MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.