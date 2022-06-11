Credit Suisse AG Has $6.62 Million Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,653 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of MGIC Investment worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 556,612 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Permit Capital LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

NYSE:MTG opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

About MGIC Investment (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.