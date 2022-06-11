Credit Suisse AG Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HALO stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.