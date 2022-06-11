Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 167.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.37% of Lindsay worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

LNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LNN opened at $123.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.53. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

