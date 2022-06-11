Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,642 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.81% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 299.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 76,166 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 101,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 142,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 58,845 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,988,000 after buying an additional 1,798,541 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.