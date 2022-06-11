Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,642 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.81% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 299.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 76,166 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 101,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 142,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 58,845 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,988,000 after buying an additional 1,798,541 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA EWW opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $55.83.
iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.
