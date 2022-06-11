Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,056 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.50% of Skillsoft worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $4.97 on Friday. Skillsoft Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SKIL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

