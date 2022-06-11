Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of RLI worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of RLI by 130.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,632,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of RLI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 329,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,899,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of RLI by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,605,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

RLI opened at $113.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $121.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.71.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.41. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

