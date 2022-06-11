Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,740 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of TechTarget worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 99.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.66. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 391.41 and a beta of 1.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

TechTarget Profile (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.