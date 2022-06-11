Credit Suisse AG Sells 167,267 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 167,267 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,117,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after acquiring an additional 447,480 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 647,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,521,000 after acquiring an additional 233,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,254,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.92.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.