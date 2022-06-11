Credit Suisse AG Sells 20,413 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,413 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Synovus Financial worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNV opened at $37.87 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.19.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

