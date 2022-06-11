Credit Suisse AG Sells 25,161 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,161 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,024 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $31,634,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,942,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

PK stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

