Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,921 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Post worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Post by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Post by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NYSE POST opened at $78.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

