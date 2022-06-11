Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,069,679 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069,679 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.33% of Quotient worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Quotient during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quotient by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quotient during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Quotient during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QTNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of QTNT opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.72. Quotient Limited has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

