Credit Suisse AG Sells 38,123 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,123 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

HPP stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

