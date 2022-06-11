Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,712 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Fox Factory worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fox Factory by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $83.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

