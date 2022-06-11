Credit Suisse AG Sells 572,515 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,515 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of BlackBerry worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 163,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 78.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

NYSE:BB opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $510,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.