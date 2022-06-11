Credit Suisse AG Sells 57,995 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,995 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Denbury worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 40.8% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 915,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after acquiring an additional 265,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $59,786,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period.

DEN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

NYSE DEN opened at $79.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. Denbury’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

