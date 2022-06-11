Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,460 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Kornit Digital worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,236,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 111,301 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 939,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,182,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.44 and a beta of 1.94. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $181.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.10.

About Kornit Digital (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.