Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,852 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of New Relic worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in New Relic by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $244,671.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,752 shares of company stock worth $8,441,832 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

