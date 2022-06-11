Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,906 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,361,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 242,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFR opened at $116.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average of $133.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.44.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

