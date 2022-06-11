Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,935 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,790,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $126.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.73. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.