Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $82.74 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.